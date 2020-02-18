Barcelona are reportedly edging closer to securing the signing of Leganes forward Martin Braithwaite in a move to solve their troubles in attack.

The Catalan giants have been rocked by a major double injury blow over the past month, with both Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele requiring surgery for knee and hamstring issues respectively.

While the attacking duo are each now set to be sidelined for months, it has left coach Quique Setien in a difficult position with a lack of quality cover behind Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and Ansu Fati in the final third.

La Liga regulations allow them to sign a player outside of the transfer window in the event of injury with certain conditions, and Braithwaite appears to satisfy those as he edges closer to a move to the Nou Camp, according to Sport.

The report claims that his agent, Ali Dursan, arrived at Barca’s complex on Tuesday afternoon for talks with club officials to reach an agreement. It’s added that Braithwaite has an €18m release clause in his current deal though, and so the reigning La Liga champions will be making a significant investment.

The 28-year-old has bagged eight goals and one assist in 27 appearances so far this season, while he’s capable of playing up front as well as the left wing.

It’s that versatility which has perhaps made him a top target for Barcelona as they look for alternative options on the left to Fati, and based on the report above, it sounds as though Braithwaite could be on the verge of a dream move to join the Catalan giants.