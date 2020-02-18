Barcelona will reportedly trigger Martin Braithwaite’s €20 million release clause.

A report from Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo claimed that the Blaugrana have received the permission to make an emergency signing and have identified the Danish international as a transfer target.

According to Cadena Cope, Barcelona will trigger Braithwaite’s release clause of €20 million. The 28-year-old has netted eight goals in 27 appearances across all competitions for Leganes who are currently 19th in the La Liga table and have a good chance of being relegated to Segunda Division.

With Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele both injured, Barcelona might need some more attacking reinforcements. They have Antoine Griezmann but it’s always safe for them to have a backup option. If Barca have been given the permission to make an emergency signing, they would most probably go for a forward and Braithwaite could be someone they could use for the remainder of the season.

However, the Dane would most likely spend most of the time on the bench.