Mateo Kovacic’s performance was the only positive for Chelsea in their 2-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.

The Croatian midfielder put in a stellar performance in midfield but was let down by the Blues’ more attacking players in Chelsea’s loss to Manchester United last night.

Kovacic put up some stellar numbers in his performance in the middle of the pitch for Chelsea and justified his manager Frank Lampard’s selection of him in the starting lineup.

The 25-year-old had a passing accuracy of 87% all game, completing 69 passes including 2 key passes and 2 long balls and also completed 4 out of 5 dribbles going forward. While at the back, defending for the Blues, the Croatian midfielder made 3 tackles, 1 clearance and 3 interceptions.

Kova?i? vs United (H) ? 87% passing accuracy

? 69 passes completed

? 101 touches

? 2 key passes

? 2/4 long balls completed

? 4/5 dribbles completed

? 8/14 ground duels won

? 3 tackles

? 1 interception

? 3 clearances Outstanding. Lampard shouldn’t drop him again. pic.twitter.com/HLzQ1gxgd0 — JMH (@ChelseaCentral_) February 17, 2020

It was a complete performance by Kovacic at the heart of the Blues midfield and should surely ensure the player’s place in the starting lineup for the Stamford Bridge outfit for the club’s remaining games this season.

An in-game injury to N’Golo Kante against United means that Kovacic will most definitely start in Chelsea’s upcoming crunch fixtures against Tottenham in the Premier League and Bayern Munich in the Champions League.