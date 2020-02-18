Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has already equalled a Jose Mourinho record for the Stamford Bridge outfit – but it’s not one he will have wanted.

Lampard has seen his young Chelsea side waver in form over the past two months with a dip in results since the turn of the year.

Chelsea’s all-time leading goalscorer, Lampard, has managed just one win in the Premier League since January 2020 with his record standing at 1W 3D 2L.

However, Lampard has now equalled a record by Jose Mourinho for number of losses at home.

Mourinho managed 107 home games and lost at Stamford Bridge just five times in that period, while Lampard has equalled the same number of losses despite playing just 13 games at home so far, according to Collin Millar of Football Espana.

Frank Lampard has now lost as many Premier League matches (5) at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea boss as Jose Mourinho did. Lampard has managed 13 home league games, Mourinho managed 107. (Mourinho only lost 1 of his first 100 Premier League home games) — Colin Millar (@Millar_Colin) February 18, 2020

This record won’t go down well with Chelsea fans, who have seen their side struggle with home form this season.

The Blues have been better away from home with their away record standing at 7W 2D 4L in 13 away games while at home their record is worse, standing at 5W 3D 5L in 13 games.

Lampard will surely aim to do better and improve Chelsea’s record and results at Stamford Bridge in front of the club’s fans.