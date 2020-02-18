Chelsea reportedly risk losing exciting young forward Samuel Iling-Junior to the likes of Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

According to Football Insider, the talented 16-year-old is attracting plenty of interest from around Europe, with the Blues braced for offers from Bayern, PSG, and possibly also Ajax and Schalke.

Iling-Junior is not yet the biggest name at Stamford Bridge, but Chelsea have brought through a number of quality players from their academy in recent times.

Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi are now regulars in Frank Lampard’s first-team, and Iling-Junior could be the next if he continues his development.

However, it may be that the teenager will become the latest talent to consider moving abroad due to the lack of opportunities in the Premier League.

Jadon Sancho has shown that taking a gamble early on in your career can massively pay off, as he’s flourished since leaving Manchester City for Borussia Dortmund.

Iling-Junior may well find there are more opportunities if he also tries his luck in Germany with Bayern or Schalke, while Ajax also have an excellent record when it comes to trusting and developing youngsters.