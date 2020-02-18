Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi missed Monday night’s game against Manchester United due to a recent struggle with injuries.

According to Chelsea News, the England international has a small issue with his hamstring, and has played through the pain in some recent matches.

Some will have been surprised to see Hudson-Odoi left out of the Chelsea side to take on Man Utd at Stamford Bridge, but it seems a sensible decision from Frank Lampard to have him a bit of a breather.

It was a disappointing night for the Blues, however, who are losing their grip on Champions League qualification despite currently remaining in fourth spot.

United’s win, however, puts them just three points behind Lampard’s side now, while Tottenham are also only a point behind them.

Chelsea could do with a top young talent like Hudson-Odoi coming back and getting back to his best soon after a slightly disappointing second season for him in the club’s first-team.