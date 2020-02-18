Menu

Chelsea star missed Manchester United clash after playing through pain recently

Chelsea FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi missed Monday night’s game against Manchester United due to a recent struggle with injuries.

According to Chelsea News, the England international has a small issue with his hamstring, and has played through the pain in some recent matches.

MORE: Manchester United end astonishing 32-year run with 2-0 win at Chelsea

Some will have been surprised to see Hudson-Odoi left out of the Chelsea side to take on Man Utd at Stamford Bridge, but it seems a sensible decision from Frank Lampard to have him a bit of a breather.

It was a disappointing night for the Blues, however, who are losing their grip on Champions League qualification despite currently remaining in fourth spot.

More Stories / Latest News

United’s win, however, puts them just three points behind Lampard’s side now, while Tottenham are also only a point behind them.

Chelsea could do with a top young talent like Hudson-Odoi coming back and getting back to his best soon after a slightly disappointing second season for him in the club’s first-team.

More Stories Callum Hudson-Odoi