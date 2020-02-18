Concern for Chelsea as up to five key players could miss Tottenham showdown

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is reportedly facing a real selection headache in his side’s crunch clash with Tottenham this weekend.

The pressure is building on the Blues after their defeat to Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Monday night, as they now sit just one point clear in fourth place.

As they prepare to face Spurs on Saturday, it’s Jose Mourinho’s side who are their nearest rivals currently, and so they will be desperate to secure a positive result and solidify their position for Champions League qualification.

However, there are several potential absences being touted for the all-important encounter, as The Sun report that N’Golo Kante, Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi are expected to miss out.

Further, there are doubts over Tammy Abraham and Andreas Christensen too, with the former missing out against United while the Danish defender suffered a broken nose on Monday night.

In turn, it’s far from an ideal situation for Chelsea and Lampard, as they also have the return of the Champions League to consider next week when they host Bayern Munich in the first leg of their round-of-16 tie.

It remains to be seen if there are any positive updates ahead of the weekend as there is still some time for progress to be made in training, as the five players in question will no doubt be desperate to prove their fitness and feature in such a huge game.

However, given the nature of many of the suggested injury problems, it’s unlikely that Chelsea will take any risks as they will not want to see any of the individuals named above face a lengthier spell on the sidelines due to being rushed into action for this one outing.

Tottenham were dealt an injury blow of their own with Heung-Min Son being ruled out for a number of weeks with a fractured arm, as per the club’s official site, and so it remains to be seen who has enough quality to come out on top on Saturday.