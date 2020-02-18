Borussia Dortmund have confirmed that they’ve exercised their option to sign Emre Can from Juventus on a permanent basis.

As noted by Sky Sports, the 26-year-old joined the Bundesliga giants on loan for the rest of the season at the end of the January transfer window.

Included in that agreement was an obligation to buy for around €25m, as per the report above, and it seems as though Dortmund have decided that they don’t need to wait any longer to confirm the signing of the German international for the long term future.

As seen in their tweet below, they have confirmed that the option has been activated, and that Can has penned a four-year contract.

Based on the report above, Dortmund did have until the end of the season to announce that a permanent deal was done, but after making three appearances for the club and having scored a sensational goal to break his duck with his new club, Can has done enough to convince them to make the announcement already it seems.

In turn, it ends a disappointing spell at Juventus after his lack of playing time and opportunities under Maurizio Sarri this season, having been a key figure last year as they won a Serie A title.

With Dortmund pushing for the Bundesliga crown this season as they sit just four points adrift of leaders Bayern Munich, Can will no doubt hope to play a big role in their pursuit of success this year and for many more years beyond that as his experience and quality in midfield will no doubt make a big difference for Lucien Favre’s side.