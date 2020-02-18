Video: Fans convinced they know what’s going on after weird Diego Maradona incident goes viral

Footballing legend Diego Maradona, now managing La Gimnasia de La Plata, has caused a bit of a stir with this video doing the rounds online.

It’s not entirely clear what’s going on in this video below, but it sparks an interesting reaction from some of his coaches alongside him…

Maradona back at it again, quite sad if you ask me. pic.twitter.com/UUbUFx10as — Galu (@PSGalu) February 18, 2020

Someone arrives with something for Maradona, with his coaches getting up and appearing to try to deliberately block the view of the camera.

The Argentine’s problems down the years have been well documented, and if that is what’s going on here, it’s sad to see, even if the staff memorising their little routine is quite amusing.

It’s worth noting that his staff have denied what many think looks to be going on here, but that might not be enough to change these people’s minds as the clip goes viral on social media…

