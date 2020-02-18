Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has made a strong claim about this current Liverpool side ahead of their game tonight.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds face Simeone’s Atletico Madrid in the Champions League round of 16 and the Anfield outfit are the favourites in the tie.

Speaking ahead of Atletico’s first leg against Liverpool, Simeone praised Liverpool by suggesting they will go down in history as a great team.

“I have no doubt that that as we look back across all those years [of football] Liverpool will have their place in history, for certain,” the Argentine said, as quoted by talkSPORT.

“They have qualities, characteristics, that are different to all those teams we have admired: they’re much more direct, much more intense, have much more variety. I feel a great admiration for them.

“When you look at [Klopp’s] Borussia Dortmund, that team was similar to Liverpool.

“These are teams that reflect the characteristics of their coaches, but then the potential of the players obviously makes you play in different ways.

“I have no doubt that they will go down as a great team.”

Simeone is looking to do what no team in Europe have accomplished since Jurgen Klopp’s arrival, i.e. to beat Liverpool across two legs in Europe.

Atletico come into this game in 4th spot in La Liga, 13 points behind league leaders and bitter rivals Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, the Anfield club are cruising towards the Premier League title, dropping just 2 points out of a possible 78 in the league all season and staying unbeaten in the process.

Liverpool come into this first leg against Atletico on the back of a 1-0 win against Norwich in the Premier League and are attempting to defend their Champions League crown successfully this season.