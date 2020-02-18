Tottenham are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United defender Chris Smalling.

The 30-year-old has had a pretty good season with Roma so far. Smalling has featured in 24 matches for the Giallorossi, scoring two goals against Udinese and Brescia while providing an assist.

SEE MORE: ‘He will go in the summer, 100%’ – Roy Keane convinced Paul Pogba will leave Man Utd

According to Italian newspaper Corriere Dello Sport, Tottenham and Everton are both interested in signing the centre-back and have had interactions with his agent and Man United. This report also claims that the Red Devils have set his asking price at €20 million.

Smalling has impressed for Roma during his loan spell so far and it might keep him in contention for a place in England’s squad for the Euros. The Serie A side themselves may want to sign him on a permanent basis in the summer.

Tottenham might be looking for some defensive reinforcements in the summer especially if Jan Vertonghen leaves. Smalling would be a decent addition to Jose Mourinho’s squad and there’s every chance of him getting a place in the playing XI alongside either of Toby Alderweireld or Davinson Sanchez.