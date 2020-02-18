It has been reported that the possibility of Gonzalo Higuain leaving Juventus this summer can’t be ruled out as there is uncertainty over his contract situation.

The 32-year-old has bagged eight goals and eight assists in 32 appearances for the Turin giants so far this season, playing a key role when called upon by Maurizio Sarri.

However, with his current contract set to expire in 2021, Calciomercato report that the lack of discussion over an extension has led to the possibility that the Argentine forward could move on this summer.

It remains to be seen if Juventus opt to make an offer when the season comes to an end, but with time running down and their position weakening the longer it goes on, it remains to be seen if they do indeed decide that extending Higuain’s stay is the right move.

Calciomercato add that his €7.5m-a-season wages, Sarri’s future and the idea of a return to River Plate are all further reasons as to why there is perhaps an uncertainty hanging over Higuain’s future with the Bianconeri, and so an exit evidently can’t be ruled out at this stage in the absence of a contract renewal.

Juventus boast a great deal of quality depth in attack already, and while they’re coming under pressure in the Serie A title race and will hope to end their wait for Champions League success this season, failure could result in changes being made.

Whether or not Higuain will be around for that next set of changes remains to be seen, as prior to Sarri’s arrival, he had already been shipped out on loan to AC Milan and Chelsea and so time will tell if his future will lie elsewhere.