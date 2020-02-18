Fernando Torres accepted Atletico Madrid invitation for win over Liverpool

Fernando Torres enjoyed stunning spells with both Atletico Madrid and Liverpool during his playing career, and he was present at the Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday night.

The Spanish giants came out on top with a 1-0 win as they head to Anfield for the second leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie with an advantage in three weeks time.

Torres was in attendance for the first leg, and according to the Mirror, via AS, he sat among Atleti’s hierarchy in one of the VIP suites which has essentially being construed as a sign that he was backing the Spanish giants for the encounter.

It may well be that he was simply accepting an invitation from a former club to attend a game at their home stadium, as that certainly sounds like a more plausible explanation.

However, the report above suggests that it was a signal of his allegiance on the night as it’s noted that he often goes to Atleti’s home games with his son.

It’s difficult to imagine Liverpool fans getting too upset over this, and ultimately it remains to be seen if he receives a similar offer from the Merseyside giants when they look to overturn their deficit and advance at Anfield next month.

Either way, he will surely be remembered fondly by both sets of supporters for what he did during his respective spells with them, and perhaps he was sitting on the fence in this particular encounter.