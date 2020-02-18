Manchester United Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hailed Bruno Fernandes for his set-piece delivery against Chelsea last night.

The Portuguese international assisted his team’s second goal which was scored by Harry Maguire. Fernandes also had a chance to score his first goal for Man United but his free-kick hit the post.

Solskjaer hailed the 25-year-old for his set-piece delivery. As quoted by Goal.com, the Man United boss said: “He’s a top player, he wants to get on the ball. But at set-ball delivery he’s top class, one of the better ones I’ve seen. And Harry, we know if he can get a run on the ball he’s dangerous and he got the goal.”

Fernandes had a very good season with Sporting CP, scoring 15 goals and providing 14 assists in 28 appearances across all competitions. He may not have those kinds of numbers with Man United but we could well see him produce some very good performances.

So far, Fernandes has done fairly well with the Red Devils and last night, he did well at Stamford Bridge and Solskjaer will be hoping to see similar displays from him during the remainder of the season.

After their win, Manchester United are seventh in the Premier League table with 38 points, just three behind fourth-placed Chelsea. Their next match is against Club Brugge on Thursday after which, they play Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday.