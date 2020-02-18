‘I have nothing against Ole’ – Mino Raiola looks to quash Solskjaer row over Pogba

Mino Raiola has seemingly performed a U-turn and looked to downplay his spat with Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer over Paul Pogba.

The pair have made the headlines this week after their war of words escalated as Raiola hit back on Twitter following comments from the United boss.

Solskjaer refused to be drawn on it after the win over Chelsea on Monday night, and now it appears as though Raiola has backtracked in his approach and is looking to calm things down rather than continue to antagonise the situation with his usual outspoken behaviour.

“I will reach out to Ole because nothing serious is going on. I certainly did not intend to have any disrespect to the club or towards him,” Raiola told Sky Sports. “Having players at Manchester United, I only want the best for the team and the club.

“I have nothing against Ole and I don’t think he has anything against me.

“I did only think that saying Paul is Manchester United’s was not the right reaction. I only wanted to respond to everyone who said that because you employ a player therefore you own them and can do whatever you want with them.”

Raiola went on to add that Pogba is committed to Man Utd and is main focus right now is to regain full fitness and play a key role for the club in the latter stages of the campaign having been limited to just eight appearances thus far due to injury.

It’s suggested by his agent that are no talks over an exit and he isn’t worried about Pogba’s future, while he defended himself over his suggestion that the Frenchman may want to return to Italy one day and rather hilariously suggested that he wasn’t aware Man Utd were playing on Monday night so the timing of his tweet below could have been better.

Whether or not all concerned can put the issues behind them and work together for a successful, long-term future, remains to be seen.

While it’s perhaps reassuring for some Man Utd fans and key figures that Raiola has settled down with his comments, it remains to be seen if it’s a permanent change in approach or if he’ll be quoted talking about Pogba’s future again before long to bring up the issues again.

Paul is not mine and for sure not Solskjaer’s property, Paul is Paul Pogba’s. pic.twitter.com/CvBHW8mj8U — Mino Raiola (@MinoRaiola) February 17, 2020