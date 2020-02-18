Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Manchester City duo of Kevin de Bruyne and Aymeric Laporte.

According to Spanish magazine Don Balon, the Reds are considering making a move for the duo. De Bruyne who is currently valued at €150 million as per Transfermarkt, has been in exceptional form this season so far, netting seven goals while providing 18 assists in 31 appearances across all competitions. The Belgian international is well on course to surpass Thierry Henry’s record for the most number of assists in a single Premier League season.

Laporte is among the best defenders in the world but couldn’t make much of an impact this season due to an injury he sustained during a game against Brighton and Hove Albion. Currently valued at €75 million according to Transfermarkt, the Frenchman has featured in just five matches for Man City in 2019/20 so far.

With last season’s Premier League banned from the Champions League for two seasons, some of the club’s players might contemplate leaving the club. Both De Bruyne and Laporte are among the best players in their respective positions and there’ll be teams who will show interest in signing them.

As far as Liverpool are concerned, their already-strong squad will receive a massive bolstering if they manage to sign the duo. A defensive partnership of Virgil van Dijk and Laporte would undoubtedly be a formidable one while a creative midfielder like De Bruyne is always a major asset.