“Liverpool is the most likely destination” – journalist calms fears Reds could be beaten to major transfer

Liverpool is the most likely destination for RB Leipzig’s star forward Timo Werner, according to top football journalist Jan Aage Fjortoft.

The 23-year-old forward can play on either flank or upfront and has been in superb form for RB Leipzig this season. Werner has scored 20 goals in the Bundesliga in 22 games and has notched up 6 assists as well.

His performances have led to wide speculation linking him with a move away from his current club Leipzig to Bayern Munich and other European heavyweights but journalist Fjortoft reckons that Liverpool are leading the race to sign the German striker.

Taking to Twitter to express his opinion, Fjortoft tweeted saying: “The Timo Werner to Bayern – rumour is again doing it’s round in the media -carrousel. There is still NO sign that Bayern is going for Werner. My understanding is still that Liverpool is the most likely destination if player leaves RB Leipzig”