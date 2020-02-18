Man City could reportedly look to get Serge Gnabry included in a swap deal with Bayern Munich as they continue to eye a move for Leroy Sane this summer.

The 24-year-old has been in fine form so far this season, scoring 14 goals and providing eight assists in 28 appearances for the Bundesliga giants.

Having come a long way since his time at Arsenal, Gnabry is now being linked with a return to England as Man City could look to include him in swap deal talks with Bayern as Sane continues to be paired with a move, as reported by The Sun.

The German winger has been sidelined this season by a cruciate ligament injury, which in turn has resulted in him making just one appearance at the start of the campaign in the Community Shield.

His absence has been a blow for City, but speculation remains rife over his long-term future at the Etihad it seems as rumours continue to link him with a move away from Manchester.

It’s questionable as to whether that would be a sensible move from Pep Guardiola to allow him to leave, as Sane offers a crucial dynamic in the final third with his pace and directness.

Further, it could be a risk from Bayern’s perspective too as they won’t know how he’ll recover from his injury setback, and so a summer swoop doesn’t seem to make a great deal of sense, particularly now if Gnabry departs as part of the deal.

In turn, time will tell if the pieces fall into place for the deal to materialise, but if they are to lose Sane this summer, Man City could do a lot worse than bringing in Gnabry to fill that void to offer them a fresh threat in attack to complement the other world-class options that Guardiola has at his disposal.

It’s added by the Sun that Sane’s contract expires in 2021 and so an exit could become more likely the longer it goes on without a renewal being agreed, while Leon Bailey is touted as an alternative target for City with Mikel Oyarzabal ruled out due to his £70m price-tag.