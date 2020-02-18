Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was full of praise for defender Eric Bailly after his side’s 2-0 win against Chelsea last night.

Bailly started his first Premier League game since United’s 1-1 draw to Chelsea in April last season. The defender was sidelined with a knee ligament injury for five months and started his first Premier League game this season against the Blues, but it didn’t show, as he put in one of his best ever performances for the club.

The Red Devils won comfortably against Chelsea scoring two and keeping a clean sheet and Solskjaer hailed Bailly’s performance in the game.

Speaking after the game about Bailly, Solskjaer said, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News: “Absolutely fantastic, wasn’t he?”

“Not a bad [selection] conundrum, because Eric’s a top player. It was his first game since we played Chelsea last year in April.”

“He’s such a top, top defender and his block from [Mateo] Kovacic is out of this world defending. He’s quick, he’s strong brave as a lion and it’s great to have him back.”

Bailly was selected in the starting eleven because Victor Lindelof was ill and managed to keep a clean sheet by putting in a stellar performance alongside captain Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw in defence. Bailly successfully thwarted Chelsea’s attacks and helped his team secure the vital three points.

Eric Bailly’s game by numbers vs. Chelsea: 100% aerials won

85% pass accuracy

6 ball recoveries

3 blocks 3 points & a clean sheet on his return. ? pic.twitter.com/AL0OoLbHSs — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) February 17, 2020

This victory and shut out against the Blues continued United’s run of four consecutive clean sheets in all competitions and Bailly was instrumental in the process of achieving it.

United are now within 3 points of Chelsea in the race for Champions League qualification.