The agent of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, Mino Raiola, has hit out at Red Devils legend Gary Neville.

Watch the video clip below as Raiola speaks on talkSPORT, suggesting Neville thinks he knows more about football than he does.

The agent jokes that Neville’s Salford City side should be in the Premier League by now if he’s such an expert, while he also recommends that he gets a job on the Man Utd board.

“Gary Neville has such a big know how, I’m surprised Salford aren’t in the PL…” “I don’t care what Neville says.” ? “He should be a director at Man Utd. Maybe he should ask for a job.” ?@MinoRaiola doesn’t hold back with his criticism of #MUFC hero @GNev2. ? pic.twitter.com/BxkojLs9Ic — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) February 18, 2020

As noted by Jim White in the interview, this follows Neville’s criticism of Raiola and his handling of the whole Pogba transfer saga that seems set to unfold once again this summer.

The France international has had a difficult time at Old Trafford and has arguably not been helped by his agent in some instances.