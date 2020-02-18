Video: Mino Raiola clears up Paul Pogba situation at Manchester United

Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola caused controversy after his latest comments about his client and proceeded to defend himself for his comments.

The super-agent Raiola earlier mooted a potential transfer for Pogba away from Manchester United in the summer and has faced criticism from different places, especially from those attached to the club.

In conversation with Raiola, in the video below, talkSPORT representatives stated what ex-United player Gary Neville earlier came out and said, which was that Raiola was publicly trying to embarrass Manchester United.

However, Raiola denied the claim in an interview with talkSPORT, as seen in the video below…

"Pogba is committed to Man Utd and then after that we'll talk if necessary." "I have not offended Man United, their owners or their fans in any way!"

Speaking to talkSPORT, Raiola said, “I’m not publicly trying to embarrass the club, I don’t see where I have offended the club.

“I have not offended Manchester United, their owners or their fans in any way.” he added.

The agent then went on to speak about his client Pogba, saying that he wouldn’t rule out future discussions over his future.

“Pogba is committed to Man United then after that we’ll talk if necessary,” he added.