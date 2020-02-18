Manchester United defender Eric Bailly gave an emotional response to putting in a strong display and helping the team to a 2-0 win away at Chelsea last night.

The Ivory Coast international played his first game of the season in the United first-team, and put in a superb display to help the Red Devils pick up a crucial three points and keep themselves in contention for a top four place.

Taking to Instagram afterwards, Bailly described this game as a night he wouldn’t forget, and who can blame him?

It’s nice to see the 25-year-old getting back to a high level after a challenging spell at Old Trafford, largely due to his repeated fitness issues.