Menu

(Photo) Manchester United star gives emotional response to win over Chelsea

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly gave an emotional response to putting in a strong display and helping the team to a 2-0 win away at Chelsea last night.

The Ivory Coast international played his first game of the season in the United first-team, and put in a superb display to help the Red Devils pick up a crucial three points and keep themselves in contention for a top four place.

bailly-instagram-post

Eric Bailly’s post on Instagram after Manchester United’s win at Chelsea

More Stories / Latest News

Taking to Instagram afterwards, Bailly described this game as a night he wouldn’t forget, and who can blame him?

It’s nice to see the 25-year-old getting back to a high level after a challenging spell at Old Trafford, largely due to his repeated fitness issues.

More Stories Eric Bailly