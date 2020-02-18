Video: Paul Pogba dabs with hilarious fan in Dubai amid debate over his Manchester United future

It may all be kicking off here in the UK, but Paul Pogba seems to be having a pretty good time out in Dubai as he recovers from injury.
The France international has barely featured for Manchester United this season and his future at Old Trafford looks in real doubt going into the summer.
Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola caused a stir with an Instagram post of his own, as seen below, but Pogba is just chilling and dabbing in the sunshine.
Watch the amusing video clip above as Pogba can’t help but laugh at his hilarious encounter with a fan, who certainly seems like a bit of a character.
Paul is not mine and for sure not Solskjaer’s property, Paul is Paul Pogba’s. You cannot own a human being already for a long time in the UK or anywhere else. I HOPE Solskjaer DO NOT WANT TO SUGGEST THAT PAUL IS HIS PRISONER. ⠀ ⠀ BUT BEFORE Solskjaer makes comments about things I say he should inform himself better about the content of what has been said. ⠀ ⠀ I am a free citizen who can think and express my thoughts. Until now I was maybe to nice to him. Solskjaer should just remember things that he said in the summer to Paul. ⠀ ⠀ I think Solskjaer may be frustrated for different reasons and is now mixing up some issues. ⠀ ⠀ I think that Solskjaer has other things to worry about. ⠀ AT LEAST IF I WAS HIM I WOULD.
Still, you have to wonder what MUFC fans will make of it all, with Pogba clearly not that focused on how his team are doing, with no reference on his Instagram page to the big win his team-mates pulled off at Chelsea last night.
Meanwhile, Raiola also appeared on talkSPORT today to discuss his client’s future – something fans will be increasingly sick of hearing about.
“Pogba is committed to Man Utd and then after that we’ll talk if necessary.”
“I have not offended Man United, their owners or their fans in any way!” ?
Paul Pogba’s agent @MinoRaiola tells talkSPORT about his future at #MUFC. pic.twitter.com/2reHpaPF6o
