Video: Paul Pogba dabs with hilarious fan in Dubai amid debate over his Manchester United future

It may all be kicking off here in the UK, but Paul Pogba seems to be having a pretty good time out in Dubai as he recovers from injury.

The France international has barely featured for Manchester United this season and his future at Old Trafford looks in real doubt going into the summer.

Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola caused a stir with an Instagram post of his own, as seen below, but Pogba is just chilling and dabbing in the sunshine.

Watch the amusing video clip above as Pogba can’t help but laugh at his hilarious encounter with a fan, who certainly seems like a bit of a character.

Still, you have to wonder what MUFC fans will make of it all, with Pogba clearly not that focused on how his team are doing, with no reference on his Instagram page to the big win his team-mates pulled off at Chelsea last night.

Meanwhile, Raiola also appeared on talkSPORT today to discuss his client’s future – something fans will be increasingly sick of hearing about.