Manchester United have, somewhat surprisingly, just done their first league double over Chelsea in the Premier League era.

In fact, it’s the first time in 32 years that the Red Devils have beaten the Blues both home and away in a league campaign, with the last time coming in the 1987/88 season.

That’s according to Opta in the tweet below, who add that it’s the first time in 55 years that they’ve also achieved this without conceding a goal in both games…

2 – Manchester United have completed their first league double over Chelsea since the 1987-88 campaign, while this is the first time they’ve done so without conceding since 1964-65. Awaited. #CHEMUN pic.twitter.com/vOwzPgVbi2 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 17, 2020

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has had his critics at United, and deservedly so, but his teams have been very impressive in games against Chelsea.

The Norwegian tactician oversaw a 4-0 opening day win over Frank Lampard’s side back in August, while his team were also victorious at Stamford Bridge in the Carabao Cup back in October.

Overall, it’s Solskjaer’s third win at Chelsea’s ground, having also helped the side to a 2-0 FA Cup win there last season.

It’s pretty surprising that none of Sir Alex Ferguson’s best teams did this well against CFC, but of course the west Londoners have also been in a much better shape for much of the Premier League era than they are now…