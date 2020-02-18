Man Utd set whopping price-tag for Paul Pogba ahead of summer exit

Man Utd have reportedly put a €150m+ price-tag on Paul Pogba as speculation this week has once again suggested that he’ll leave this summer.

With a war of words developing between his agent, Mino Raiola, and United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer through the media, coupled with former players also hitting out at Raiola, the situation is seemingly worsening as we approach the summer.

Pogba has been limited to just eight appearances for the Red Devils so far this season due to injury, and so there is an argument that it’s perhaps in the best interests of all concerned he just moved on and all parties had a fresh start.

That said, the Frenchman remains a world-class player on his day and his quality can’t be ignored, but further rumours have surfaced linking him with an exit this week.

As reported by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, it is claimed that Pogba will leave at the end of the season, but it could take an offer in excess of €150m to convince Man Utd to give an exit the green light.

That is an eye-watering figure and it could ultimately put off a number of interested parties, and so it remains to be seen if they are forced to lower their demands slightly to at least spark discussions over a transfer.

Juventus are touted as a possible destination in the report, which isn’t a surprise given this is coming from a Turin-based newspaper, although Pogba did enjoy a successful stint with the reigning Serie A champions previously both an individual level and in terms of winning trophies.

Time will tell if an agreement can be reached if talks begin between the two clubs, but Man Utd will surely be tempted to cut their ties now and move forward with fresh blood using the money generated by a Pogba sale.