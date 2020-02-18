Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka has earned special praise from pundit Garth Crooks following his quality assist to set up the opening goal against Chelsea.

Wan-Bissaka showed great wing play on the right-hand side to beat his man and then play in an inch-perfect cross for Anthony Martial, who made it 1-0 at Stamford Bridge to help United on their way to an important 2-0 win.

The Red Devils signed Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace in the summer and he’s mostly been solid, though some have often criticised him for lacking much end product when he goes forward.

That does seem like an area the 22-year-old could improve on, especially in comparison to the finest modern full-backs like Trent Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool.

Still, Crooks has singled Wan-Bissaka out by selecting him in his team of the week on BBC Sport, praising the way the youngster has improved and for providing the only real moment of quality in last night’s game.

“The only speck of genuine quality in an otherwise ordinary match was Wan-Bissaka’s wonderful cross for Anthony Martial to score,” Crooks said.

“Wan-Bissaka was also responsible for the most fantastic block on Pedro. The former Crystal Palace defender is starting to look a much better player with the ball at his feet.”