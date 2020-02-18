Manchester United midfield target to decide on future in coming weeks

According to the Athletic’s David Ornstein (subscription required), Ajax star Donny van de Beek is set to decide on his plans for the future in the ‘coming week’s amid interest from Manchester United and Real Madrid.

It’s claimed that the 22-year-old is one of several Ajax players that is eyeing the exit door at the end of the season following confirmation of Hakim Ziyech’s summer move to Chelsea.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has recently bolstered his midfield ranks with the signing of Portuguese playmaker Bruno Fernandes, should a possible move for Van de Beek be a priority for the Manchester outfit?

It’s unclear whether the Red Devils are still in the running for the Dutchman with the Star reporting last month that the ace was set to seal a £47m move to Los Blancos.

Van de Beek was key for Ajax last season as the Dutch giants completed a domestic double and defied the odds to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League.

The tireless midfielder has continued his fine form this season, contributing ten goals and ten assists for the Amsterdam outfit in 31 appearances across all competitions.

Van de Beek’s versatility could certainly appeal to the Red Devils, the ace has starred in both an attacking midfield and a more traditional central midfield role this season.

The youngster also has nine caps for the Netherlands to his name, Van de Beek could be a star to keep a close eye on during this summer’s European Championships.