Manchester United captain Harry Maguire predicted that he would score a goal from a corner.

The England international netted his first Premier League goal for Man United by heading in from Bruno Fernandes’ corner. Maguire’s goal was his team’s second after Anthony Martial headed in from Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s cross.

The 26-year-old’s younger brother Laurence posted a picture of his chat with him which saw the Red Devils captain saying that he would score during the match from a corner.

The boy said he would score tonight ???@HarryMaguire93 ????? pic.twitter.com/yEtc0PesOr — Laurence Maguire (@_lozmaguire) February 17, 2020

Well it’s certainly a funny coincidence when this actually comes true but Maguire will probably be more delighted with the three points his team secured. That goal was the England international’s second of the season.

After last night’s win, Man United are seventh in the Premier League table with 38 points, three behind Chelsea.

The Red Devils next play the first leg of their Europa League tie against Club Brugge and it’ll be interesting to see whether Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fields a strong team or rests some of the the club’s regulars.