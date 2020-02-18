Paul Pogba’s brother Mathias has brutally mocked Manchester United when discussing the Frenchman’s future at the club.

It’s becoming a bit of an open secret that Pogba wants out of Old Trafford this summer, having also come close to leaving in previous transfer windows.

Speaking in the interview below with El Chiringuito, Mathias Pogba explains why his brother is so keen to leave for a bigger side – and Red Devils supporters will NOT be happy with the disrespect he shows the club…

??"TODO el MUNDO sabe que @paulpogba se quiere IR". ¡OJO a las palabras de #MathiasPOGBA en #ChiringuitoPogba! pic.twitter.com/fjidOC4qYA — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) February 18, 2020

He said: “Everyone knows that Paul wants to leave Manchester United, he wants to play Champions League football and win titles.

“We all know that won’t happen at United. We will see what happens this summer.”

Pogba has been linked with the likes of Real Madrid and Juventus, and in fairness they probably do look more likely to win major honours than United in the near future.

Still, MUFC remain one of the biggest clubs in world football and the attitude of players like Pogba is one likely factor in the team’s poor fortunes in recent times.