Michael Owen will go down as one of the finest strikers England ever produced despite his career being hampered by injuries.

He spent the best years of his career at Liverpool, scoring 158 goals. Owen left Merseyside to join Real Madrid and soon after, returned to England and signed for Newcastle. After four years with the Magpies, the striker made a move that would anger almost any Liverpool fan, signing for Manchester United.

We all know the fierce rivalry both clubs have and it comes as no surprise that many Reds fans are still angry with Owen’s transfer in 2009.

However, one Liverpool fan named Steve Foster tweeted an apology for all the abuse and hatred he had for the 40-year-old when he joined Manchester United. Owen, retweeted Foster’s tweet and thanked him for his words.

Hi @Stevefoster187

In these times of horrible online vitriol and abuse I just wanted to say thank you for your message.

I hope plenty of others see it and realise that being nice to people is so much more rewarding than abusing them. #respect https://t.co/KuiTkjHStp — michael owen (@themichaelowen) February 18, 2020

There’s little doubt that several Liverpool fans will still won’t have the same amount of admiration of Owen as they used to have back in the early 90s and late 2000s. However, it’s nice to see that there are people like Foster who don’t hold too much against him because in the end, the former striker did do a lot for the Reds during his playing days.