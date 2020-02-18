Menu

“Delighted to be proven wrong” – Loads of Man United fans pleasantly surprised by star’s big improvement

Nemanja Matic has been back to his best for Manchester United in recent times and a number of fans on Twitter are praising his resurgence.

The Serbia international deserves big credit for the way he’s turned his form around, having become a key player for the Red Devils once again.

Matic’s form has also come at an important time for Man Utd, with Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba both missing through injury at the moment.

It wasn’t that long ago that the former Chelsea man looked like heading out of United, having fallen down the pecking order at the start of the season.

This also saw him linked with a move away in January by the Daily Star, but he’s now a hugely important part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Matic shone against his old club Chelsea last night as MUFC won 2-0 at Stamford Bridge, and now fans are flooding Twitter with messages admitting he’s proven them wrong and calling for him to get more credit…

