Nemanja Matic has been back to his best for Manchester United in recent times and a number of fans on Twitter are praising his resurgence.

The Serbia international deserves big credit for the way he’s turned his form around, having become a key player for the Red Devils once again.

Matic’s form has also come at an important time for Man Utd, with Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba both missing through injury at the moment.

It wasn’t that long ago that the former Chelsea man looked like heading out of United, having fallen down the pecking order at the start of the season.

This also saw him linked with a move away in January by the Daily Star, but he’s now a hugely important part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Matic shone against his old club Chelsea last night as MUFC won 2-0 at Stamford Bridge, and now fans are flooding Twitter with messages admitting he’s proven them wrong and calling for him to get more credit…

Also, Matic again was very good. Had written him off. Delighted to be proven wrong — Martin (@office_monkey) February 17, 2020

Matic since he came back from injury pic.twitter.com/szwtld4THy — Ché (@UtdChe) February 18, 2020

I really do think that Matic has played incredible these past few games. Thought he was completely past it and I’d wrote him off but his experience in reading the game goes a long way #MUFC — `Dave (@davidddliamm) February 17, 2020

I’ve got to give Matic credit over the last few weeks — Intellectually Handsome (@pabz_general) February 18, 2020

Matic really does deserve a lot of credit and respect for this. Thought he was completely finished but my word has he come into his own recently. Consistently solid performances. https://t.co/esC1t3wWEP — Rey (@Roo104Utd) February 18, 2020

Matic appreciation tweet Hasn't kept a foot wrong since he came back into the team following McTo injury.

Playing like a senior member of the team ?? — Himanshu (@him__anshu) February 18, 2020

When McTominay returns our midfield options will be very good indeed. Can't see how Matic can be dropped, or Fred, and of course Bruno is now the boss. Great headache for Ole to have. — United Views (@Phil_OneUnited) February 18, 2020

I don't see Nemanja Mati? getting the praise and credit he deserves. Main reason why we stopped conceding goals left and right and why we can actually keep a clean sheet. He is well clear of any midfielder at the club. Please don't compare him to McTominay, Fred or Andreas. pic.twitter.com/CmwbEMRAHx — Emma ? (@UtdSwagger) February 18, 2020

Nemanja Mati? deserves some praise and credit. He’s been a very good CDM since his return to the team. He kept our midfield balanced last night. He never panics on the ball. ?? — ManUtdGhana_??????? (@ManUtdGhana_) February 18, 2020