Pablo Mari expresses ‘great feelings’ after first Arsenal outing for Under-23s side

Arsenal new boy Pablo Mari took to Twitter earlier today to express his ‘great feelings’ after making his first appearance in an Arsenal shirt for the club’s Under-23s side last night.

The centre-back started Arsenal Under-23s’ Premier League 2 clash against Chelsea yesterday evening, the 26-year-old partnered Rob Holding at the heart of the Gunners’ defence.

Unfortunately Mari’s first outing didn’t exactly go to plan, Arsenal were defeated 2-1 by rivals Chelsea, with both of the Blues’ goals coming whilst the Spaniard was on the pitch.

Mari only played 45 minutes, the silver lining for Arsenal fans will be that the defender has got some much-needed minutes under his belt.

Great feelings during my first minutes in @Arsenal colours yesterday! ??? Keep working hard!?/ Buenas sensaciones en los primeros minutos con estos colores!??? Seguimos trabajando!?/ Boas sensações durante meus primeiros minutos com essas cores! ??? Continue trabalhando!? pic.twitter.com/MSKGPRqVZA — Pablo Mari Villar (@PabloMV5) February 18, 2020

As per BBC Sport, the Spaniard has joined the Gunners for the remainder of the season from Brazilian outfit Flamengo, the north London outfit have the option to make the deal permanent in the summer.

Mikel Arteta has bolstered the side’s defence since his arrival but the Gunners will need to be consistency solid if they are to push for a finish in a Champions League spot this season.

With both Mari and Holding working towards their contention for the first-team, Arteta looks set to boosted with some welcome defensive options as we head towards the business end of the season.