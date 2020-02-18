Garth Crooks compiled his Premier League Team of the Week and selected two players each from Liverpool and Tottenham.

In goal, the BBC Pundit went for Reds goalie Alisson who produced another good performance against Norwich City last weekend to keep his tenth league clean sheet of the season so far.

The second Liverpool player Crooks chose was Virgil van Dijk who has been solid at the back this season. The two defenders partnering the Dutchman were Leicester City’s Caglar Soyuncu and Tottenham’s Toby Alderweireld. The Turkish has been a key reason why the Foxes are third in the Premier League table.

Alderweireld scored an unfortunate own goal against Aston Villa but compensated for it by scoring one for his team and putting in a pretty decent performance at the back.

Crooks went for a four-man midfield that included Everton’s Bernard and Watford’s Abdoulaye Doucoure, both of whom scored against Crystal Palace and Brighton respectively. At left-midfield is Nicolas Pepe who produced one of his finest performances in an Arsenal shirt, scoring a goal while providing two assists as the Gunners thrashed Newcastle 4-0. Crooks put Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka on the right. The 22-year-old did well against Chelsea last night, providing the cross for Anthony Martial’s opener.

Two of the three forwards in the team were from Everton- Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The former scored a goal against Crystal Palace while the latter netted and assisted in that game. The third attacker Crooks chose was Tottenham’s Son Heung-min who scored a brace including the last-gasp winner against Aston Villa.