Ridiculous stat as Liverpool fail to do this for first time in 15 months in Atletico Madrid loss

Liverpool fell to a 1-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night in the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie.

The Reds have been in sensational form this season both domestically and in Europe as they look to claim more major trophies.

However, they were denied by Atleti in the first leg, as Diego Simeone’s side will now have something to defend in the return leg at Anfield in three weeks time.

Such was the organisation, stubbornness and grit that the Spanish giants showed, they prevented Liverpool from even registering a single shot on target.

As seen in the tweet below, that’s the first time that the Merseyside giants have failed to do so since October 2018 in a quite incredible statistic, which shows just how well Atletico were able to frustrate a top side with world-class individuals in the final third.

It will mean little if they can’t secure the right result in the second leg, but they’ve put themselves in a positive position to advance…