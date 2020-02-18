Rojo reveals Mourinho had to break up heated row with Ibrahimovic at Man Utd

Former Man Utd defender Marcos Rojo has revealed all about a spat with Zlatan Ibrahimovic during their time together at Old Trafford.

The pair enjoyed relatively successful time with the Red Devils under Jose Mourinho, winning a League Cup and Europa League while finishing second in the Premier League in the 2017/18 campaign.

However, it didn’t pass without clashes behind the scenes it seems, as Rojo has opened up on one particular row with Ibrahimovic which threatened to boil over.

“Zlatan has a strong character, Ezequiel Lavezzi had warned me,” Rojo told Cielo Sports, as translated by the Daily Mail. “I knew he wanted us to give him all the balls, but during a game phase I saw him ask for it and I didn’t give it to him. I passed it to Paul Pogba.

“Then he started yelling at me, raising his hand, and telling me a lot of things in Spanish and English.

“I said to him: “What’s going on with you big nose? Shut up…”

“I knew that if he caught me, he would kill me so the only thing for me to do was face him. When he entered the locker room, I directly told him to close his mouth and stop yelling.

“We started to insult each other and all our team-mates were watching us. And in the middle, Jose Mourinho was trying to calm us down.”

It was perhaps a good thing Mourinho was able to break things up as if the situation had escalated, it could have been detrimental for both players and the squad.

Nevertheless, it’s unclear if their relationship is now mended or not, but with Ibrahimovic back in Milan and Rojo returning to his homeland, the pair might not cross paths again in the future for us to find out.