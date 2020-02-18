These Liverpool fans react to ‘pathetic’ performance vs Atletico Madrid

Some Liverpool fans have questioned some of Jurgen Klopp’s decision after the Reds’ defeat to Atletico Madrid in this evening’s Champions League knockout clash.

Saul Niguez scored the decisive goal of the first-leg in just the fourth minute, the midfielder was on hand to bundle the ball into the back of the net after a corner.

The Merseyside outfit dominated the game but Diego Simeone’s side stopped the Reds from having any shots on target with a trademark solid defensive performance.

Simeone’s men kept the Reds at bay and secured a 1-0 win in front of their fans. Perhaps this result will encourage Klopp to tinker with his lineup ahead of the mammoth second-leg encounter.

Here’s how some supporters reacted to Liverpool’s performance:

Embarrassing — ben (@benLFC___) February 18, 2020

Horribly frustrating — Josh (@LFCJosh23) February 18, 2020

Thats what we get for plauing the most dead midfield we have — Iver (@Iversev2) February 18, 2020

absolute pathetic performance..played 3 defensive mfs and still lost — Klopp6tani ???? (@fedupPakistani) February 18, 2020

Disgraceful substitutions from Klopp but he won’t get stick for it — Sem Mutalindwa (@SemMutalindwa) February 18, 2020

Klopp has bottled this with his subs. probably going to get hate from fans for this but get of his arse and admit it. taking off our two best attackers for lesser players and leaving on a non creative midfield. It’s like he’s happy with the 1-0. — ?6?? (@chielinilookout) February 18, 2020

3 months to prepare for Atletico’s style and gameplan! Not good enough! Subs absolutely dreadful — ? (@kotfxo90) February 18, 2020

Whilst Klopp may have made some questionable decisions with his starting lineup and also substitutions, its disappointing to see some fans blasting the German.

The Reds have the chance to decide the tie at Anfield, Liverpool supporters must retain their faith in Klopp and the team.

With all respect to Atletico, more invincible teams have buckled under the pressure at Anfield, do Simeone’s have what it takes to knock out the reigning champions with a solid performance on the road?