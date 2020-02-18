These Liverpool fans react to ‘perfect’ lineup for Atletico Madrid clash

Jurgen Klopp has made two changes to the Liverpool side that beat Norwich on the weekend ahead of this evening’s Champions League knockout clash against Atletico Madrid.

Defensive midfielder Fabinho comes into the starting lineup for Naby Keita. Sadio Mane, the match-winner against Norwich, also comes into the starting eleven for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Liverpool supporters will be delighted to see that Mane is back in the starting lineup for the first time since his return from injury.

January signing Takumi Minamino is on the bench for the Reds, the ace was impressive for RB Salzburg in the group stages of this season’s Champions League before earning his move to Anfield.

It will be interesting to see how Klopp’s frightening attack will fare against an Atletico side that have always been solid at the back under Diego Simeone.

Check out the Reds’ lineup for tonight’s clash below:

Here’s how some Liverpool supporters have reacted to Klopp’s teamsheet:

Perfect line up; we go again — nicole marie (@nicwhitaker__) February 18, 2020

Great team — ?TheBobbyRole? (@YMLFC11) February 18, 2020

FABINHO AND MANEEEEE — Harry (was hoeversznn) (@FtblHarry_) February 18, 2020

Wanted Naby but trust Klopp ?? — NabySZN (@LFC_Ox) February 18, 2020

strong! would’ve liked to see naby or ox — atle?????? (@01Atle) February 18, 2020

Minamino bench hope he comes in — Planet origi (@Gerald_yea) February 18, 2020

With Liverpool running away in a one-horse race for the Premier League title, it will be interesting to see how the Reds compete against a top European side in Atleti.

A confident performance for the Reds tonight will be the Merseyside outfit’s first step to defending their Champions League title.