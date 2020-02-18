Tottenham have confirmed another major injury blow following the Harry Kane news earlier this season, with another star forward in Son Heung-min now facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The club have announced on their official site that the South Korea international will be out for a number of weeks, which is really news Spurs could have done without at this crucial stage of the season.

Jose Mourinho’s side take on RB Leipzig in their Champions League last-16 clash tomorrow and will now have to navigate this tough tie without two of their most important attacking players in Kane and Son.

Christian Eriksen’s departure in January also leaves them rather light in the final third, though they did sign the promising Steven Bergwijn from PSV this winter.

Son, however, has delivered the goods time and time again for Tottenham in recent years, showing himself to be a reliable big-game performer and one who seems to relish the Champions League.

THFC fans will just have to hope Son can recover as quickly as possible in time to still have an impact in the latter half of this season.