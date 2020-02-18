Video: Atletico Madrid fans create brilliant atmosphere as they welcome team bus

Atletico Madrid face Liverpool in the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie on Tuesday night, and the players got an incredible welcome.

The Spanish giants will be fully aware of the task ahead of them, as the defending European champions have been in sensational form this season.

While they look set to wrap up the Premier League title this year, they will also be desperate to create more history and defend their European crown to join a select number of teams to have done so.

Taking a positive result to Anfield for the second leg will be absolutely crucial as Atletico will want something to defend on Merseyside, and their fans will play a key role in creating a lively atmosphere.

As seen in the video below, they didn’t wait for kickoff as they had one hell of a welcome for the Atletico team bus outside the Wanda Metropolitano…