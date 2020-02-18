Video: ‘Average’ – Souness’ brutal one-word assessment of Man United’s Paul Pogba

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has brutally branded Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba as ‘average’.

The Scotsman was playing a game of word association with Virgin Media Sport when he labelled the Frenchman as ‘average’.

Souness smirked as he gave his brutal one-word assessment of Pogba. Is Souness’ opinion of Pogba spot on or slightly harsh?

The World Cup winner has seen little action this season due to injury troubles, despite being on the sidelines, the enigmatic midfielder still seems to be dominating the headlines for a plethora of different reasons.

Take a look at Souness’ brutal assessment of Pogba below:

We had a game of Word Association with Graeme Souness tonight. Here's his response to 'Paul Pogba'. ? Watch the rest on our Instagram story! ?https://t.co/NHO0BC2J2N pic.twitter.com/hvif84yqPW — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) February 17, 2020