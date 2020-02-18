Video: Bizarre moment referee comforts PSG superstar Neymar after heavy tackle

Neymar came in for some rough treatment in Paris Saint-Germain’s clash with Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The Brazilian superstar was fouled with some heavy tackles early on in the first leg of the round-of-16 encounter, and it appears as though even the referee felt a bit of sympathy for him.

SEE MORE: Hackers jokingly claim Neymar will return after hacking Barcelona’s Twitter accounts

As seen in the video below, referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz was on hand to comfort Neymar as he limped away from one of the challenges in what was a pretty strange sight given players are often penalised for even making contact with the officials usually.

It seems Neymar appreciated the gesture though as he rested his head on Lahoz’s chest momentarily, but the weirdness eventually ended as the football resumed in what was a thrilling opening half hour between these two highly talented sides…