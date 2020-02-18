Video: Brilliant work from Mbappe sees Neymar bag crucial away for PSG vs Dortmund

Although PSG couldn’t keep Erling Haaland quiet, they did manage to score what could yet be a decisive away goal at Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday night.

Haaland broke the deadlock in the 69th minute, but the visitors were level a few minutes later after Neymar found the back of the net.

Unfortunately for Thomas Tuchel’s side, they were behind again just two minutes after that as Haaland doubled his tally for the night, and so they will be kicking themselves for not making the most of their equaliser.

Nevertheless, as seen in the video below, there was some brilliant work from Kylian Mbappe who broke down the right side and put in a perfect cross for his PSG teammate to tap home.

It was the ideal response from the reigning Ligue 1 champions, and they’ll hope that away goal proves to be pivotal in the tie as a whole as they look to advance when the two sides meet again in Paris on March 11.

It was only a matter of time until Mbappé and Neymar connected ? ?? https://t.co/gUmi0J8oJ7 pic.twitter.com/ngeTe1wYaM — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) February 18, 2020