Video: Clip shows Erling Haaland’s insane pace as he sprints up field for Dortmund counter

Erling Haaland stole the headlines on Tuesday night as his double secured a 2-1 win for Borussia Dortmund over PSG in their Champions League clash.

The Bundesliga giants will take an advantage into the second leg of their round-of-16 tie in three weeks time, although it remains to be seen just how important Neymar’s away goal was for the reigning Ligue 1 champions.

SEE MORE: Video: Erling Haaland’s stunning finish to give Dortmund 2-1 lead vs PSG

Nevertheless, the night belonged to Dortmund’s new talisman, as that’s now 11 goals in just seven appearances for his new side as he continues to show a superb clinical edge in front of goal.

While his second against PSG was a delight to watch as it was a sweetly struck effort from distance, that wasn’t the only thing that caught the eye on Tuesday night.

As seen in the clip below, the 19-year-old showed unbelievable pace in the first half as Dortmund looked to counter attack.

Haaland initially clears the ball at the near post from a PSG corner, but literally within seconds he has bypassed the play and half the players on the pitch to lead the attack.

Unfortunately for him and Dortmund, Jadon Sancho wasn’t able to choose the right option as his effort went wide when he should have perhaps rolled it in for Haaland to finish, but the stats below just show how scary his pace is as well as his finishing as he looks like he’s going to have a big present and future.

Stop what you are doing and look at how fast Erling Haaland is ? Clears the corner at the near post then charges up the pitch like an Olympic sprinter! pic.twitter.com/FASi2VgJhZ — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 18, 2020