Video: Erling Haaland pounces to give Dortmund lead vs PSG, continues prolific form

Borussia Dortmund drew first blood in the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie with Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night.

It was an entertaining encounter between two attacking sides as both had chances and produced some excellent football at times.

However, there was no end product in the opening 45 minutes, and so it was all to play for after the break with both sides desperate to take an advantage into the second leg.

The breakthrough eventually came in the 69th minute, and it was Haaland who was on the mark yet again for the Bundesliga giants.

As seen in the video below, there was some good fortune as the initial attempt struck the forward and landed kindly, but he still had the awareness and clinical edge to pounce and put his chance away.

Time will tell just how crucial that goal is in the tie, but Dortmund will be delighted to be leading. As for Haaland, that’s now 10 goals in seven games since his move…

? goals in 7?? Dortmund games! The machine keeps going ? We're running out of words for Haaland! pic.twitter.com/XouBUmmA0s — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 18, 2020

Who else but Erling Haaland!? He’s scored again! Dortmund finally have the breakthrough against PSG.#ChampionsLeague #OptusSport pic.twitter.com/4tQ0DlxOux — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) February 18, 2020