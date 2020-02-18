Video: Erling Haaland’s stunning finish to give Dortmund 2-1 lead vs PSG

Erling Haaland instantly hit back at Neymar’s equaliser during this evening’s Champions League clash between Borussia Dortmund and PSG.

Promising attacking midfielder Gio Reyna charged forward after picking up the ball from centre-back Mats Hummels, the American starlet then laid the ball off to Erling Haaland.

Haaland took a touch before firing the ball into the back of the net with an absolute rocket of a strike.

This was the striker’s second goal of the night, he opened the scoring earlier with a close-range finish.

Take a look at the Norwegian sensation’s lovely strike below:

