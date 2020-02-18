Video: Jadon Sancho wears Kylian Mbappe’s shirt after Dortmund’s win vs PSG

England international Jadon Sancho appears to have swapped shirts with Kylian Mbappe after this evening’s Champions League clash between Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain.

Dortmund won the tie 2-1 thanks to a brace from Norwegian sensation Erling Haaland. Sancho played 90 minutes for the German giants before being replaced by Marcel Schmelzer in stoppage time.

With Dortmund celebrating the impressive victory and applauding their fans on the pitch, Sancho can be seen sporting Mbappe’s shirt.

Take a look at Sancho sporting the World Cup winner’s shirt below:

Game recognise game ? Jadon Sancho wears Kylian Mbappe's shirt as the Dortmund players celebrate a big win over PSG 7?? pic.twitter.com/D3kXWMpkaB — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 18, 2020