Video: Saul Niguez puts Atletico Madrid ahead vs Liverpool after just four minutes

Atletico Madrid struck first in the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie with Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday night.

The hosts will know the importance of securing a positive result to take into the second leg at Anfield, and they couldn’t have asked for a better start.

SEE MORE: Video: Atletico Madrid fans create brilliant atmosphere as they welcome team bus

As seen in the video below, Saul Niguez was on hand to break the deadlock after just four minutes and although there was an anxious wait for Atleti as a VAR check was carried out, the goal was eventually awarded as the home side could celebrate their early lead.

It was a scrappy goal to concede from a Reds perspective, as the ball fell kindly to Niguez who made the most of it and finished past Alisson.

Given the quality that Liverpool possess though, they surely won’t be panicked by the early setback as they’ll be confident of grabbing an away goal at some stage, but it’s certainly not the start that Jurgen Klopp and his men would have been hoping for…

Listen to that roar ? Saul Niguez gives Atletico the dream start with a goal inside four minutes! They are well up for this! pic.twitter.com/vEF4UXgGiG — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 18, 2020

Atletico are ahead of Liverpool ? pic.twitter.com/AkVjKsjZE9 — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) February 18, 2020