‘Welcome to Anfield, it’s not over yet’ – Klopp defiant after Liverpool loss at Atletico Madrid

Liverpool fell to a 1-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie on Tuesday night, but Jurgen Klopp remained upbeat.

Saul Niguez’s goal in the fourth minute was all that separated the two sides in the Spanish capital, with the Merseyside giants failing to even register a single shot on target.

In turn, they’ll have to overturn their deficit in the second leg at Anfield in three weeks time, but judging from Klopp’s response below, they will relish the challenge.

It’s easy to understand why given you only have to go back to last season to remember their incredible comeback against Barcelona at home in the second leg of their semi-final tie, and that certainly wasn’t the first magical European night that Anfield has seen over the years.

The likelihood is that it isn’t the last either, but it remains to be seen if they can turn things around against a well-drilled, stubborn and gritty side like Atleti with coach Diego Simeone getting it spot on this time round.

The sentiment from Klopp was echoed by Andy Robertson in his post-match interview too, and so it remains to be seen if the confidence in the Liverpool camp leads to a comeback as they still certainly fancy their chances at home with their passionate fans backing them all the way.