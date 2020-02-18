Garth Crooks hailed Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson for his performance against Norwich City last weekend.

The Brazilian has been in fine form for the Reds this season and produced another impressive performance against the Canaries last weekend. Liverpool eventually won the game 1-0 thanks to a goal from Sadio Mane.

Crooks included Alisson in his Premier League Team of the Week and hailed his performance against Norwich City. In his column for BBC, the pundit wrote: “No matter how good any defence may be, I am of the firm opinion that to win the title a team needs to have a top-class keeper.

“In Liverpool’s case I think Alisson is world class. That was never better illustrated than when Norwich’s Lukas Rupp had beaten Liverpool’s offside trap and was through on goal.

“Alisson held his ground brilliantly and forced Rupp to lose his nerve, failing to either shoot or deliver a suitable pass for Teemu Pukki to score, and leaving Allison to intercept. It kept Liverpool’s clean sheet – and their unbeaten streak – intact.”

Alisson missed a number of matches due to the calf injury he sustained at the start of the season. However, he has done very well for Liverpool in the past couple of months and has a good chance of winning the Premier League Golden Glove for the second season running. The Brazilian international currently has more clean sheets than any Premier League keeper at ten.

Alisson will be needed to be at his very best if Liverpool are to win the Premier League as well as the Champins League this season. The 27-year-old will be hope to produce a fine performance tonight when the Reds take on Atletico Madrid.