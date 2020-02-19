According to reliable BILD journalist Christian Falk, Arsenal are interested in a move for Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah.

Falk claims that the Germany international has a €40m (£33.4m) release clause in his contract, the 24-year-old is one of the higher-profile defenders in the Bundesliga.

Mikel Arteta’s has somewhat steadied Arsenal’s backline since taking the reins at the end of last year, however the Gunners still look unconvincing and shaky in defence at times.

Tah has made 26 appearances for Leverkusen across all competitions this season, the ace’s solid performances see his side fifth in the Bundesliga.

Tah featured in five of Leverkusen’s six Champions League group stage games earlier this season, the 6ft 5in centre-back certainly looks as though he’s capable of performing on the big stage.

The Hamburg academy product’s €40m (£33.4m) release clause doesn’t seem too steep for a player that could become a superstar if Germany are successful at this summer’s European Championships.

Arsenal have lacked a commanding presence at the back for years now, Tah is certainly the type of player that fits this bill, there aren’t many defenders at 24 with the same amount of experience as the German.